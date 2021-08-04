Love Island receive 5,000 Ofcom complaints over Teddy & Faye drama

Every year the Casa Amor segment of Love Island always brings a certain element of unexpected drama.

However, nobody was prepared for that brutal Faye and Teddy recoupling and to be honest, we’re still not over it!

As it turns out though, quite a few other people were raging over this twist too. Love Island received more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints last week over that heartbreaking Faye and Teddy storyline featuring the infamous postcard.

The postcard featured a collage of steamy photos from the boys’ villa showing each male islander getting quite cosy with a new girl, including a snap of Teddy kissing Clarisse during the daring game which the boys played on their first night in Casa Amor.

After seeing this misleading snap of Teddy kissing another woman, Faye understandably was devastated and emotional. Without the full story or an explanation, Faye then decided to explore other options and moved onto the new boys in the villa, just as she thought Teddy had in Casa Amor.

When it was time for the post-Casa Amor recoupling, Teddy — who had been sleeping outside on the daybed all week, talking about how much he had been missing Faye — walked out alone with Faye’s little teddy bear hidden behind his back, ready to reunite with his girl.

However, reluctantly Faye had moved onto new boy Sam, and had chosen to re-couple with him instead, leaving Teddy single and heartbroken.

Because of this unnecessary drama, Ofcom received 5,249 complaints about Love Island from July 27 to August 2. “The majority of complainants considered that a postcard sent to female contestants was misleading and caused unnecessary distress,” Ofcom explained.

“Viewers objected to an alleged ‘manipulation of Faye & Teddy’ following on from the Casa Amor postcard issue,” they added.

However, it seems all might be forgiven for now, as Faye and Teddy are officially back on after reconciling and recoupling with each other again on last night’s episode.