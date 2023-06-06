Love Island production briefly paused on first night as star fell ill

It has been revealed that production in the Love Island villa was briefly paused during the first night of filming.

The tenth series of the popular ITV dating show launched last night, with 10 brand new Islanders entering the Spanish villa in search of love.

However, it has now been shared that the first night in the villa did not go smoothly.

Credit: ITV

The show’s production was halted on the first night as medics were brought in to attend to 22-year-old Catherine.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider source recalled that the Irish contestant began to feel unwell after beginning her Love Island journey earlier in the day.

“Catherine started to feel ill during filming and she was seen by the villa’s medical team. Her welfare was the priority and filming with the other Islanders and Maya was stopped until she was feeling better,” the source stated.

Credit: ITV

They went on to explain the potential cause behind Catherine feeling unwell. “It seemed the heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after,” they detailed.

“Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24 hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming, once the medic was happy with her temperature she was fine to continue with the rest of filming,” another source added.

The revelation comes after fans were treated to a first look into tonight’s episode, which sees Catherine continuing to get to know her new partner, André.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

At the end of last night’s installment, host Maya Jama introduced 25-year-old bombshell Zachariah, who has just 24 hours to decide which girl he would like to couple up with. The boy that is left remaining from the broken-up couple will subsequently have a ‘vulnerable’ position in the villa.

But who will he choose, and will Catherine remain with André? Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.