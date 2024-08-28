Love Island finalists announce split just weeks after final episode

One of the final couples from this year’s Love Island has become the first to split.

Matilda Draper and Sean Stone have announced that they are no longer in a relationship – just one month on from the series finale. The couple, who formed a romance after Matilda entered the villa as a bombshell, finished the show in third place.

Just a few weeks after leaving the villa, the reality stars have now confirmed that they have ended their romance.

Earlier today, Matilda took to her Instagram stories to share a short statement on the matter.

“Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Sean and I have decided to part ways,” the 24-year-old began.

“We are still good friends & I’m so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with him,” she continued.

“We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us. Love you all,” Matilda added.

Sean went on to his own Instagram account to re-share the same statement, adding: “We both believe this is the best step for us moving forward.”

Matilda and Sean are the first finalists from this year’s Love Island to go their separate ways.

Winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan are still going strong, as well as runners-up Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel, and fourth place pair Ayo Odukoya and Jess Spencer.

Speaking to Heat Magazine earlier this month, Love Island champion Josh admitted that he is taking his time to officially make Mimii his girlfriend.

“I feel like everyone should just take it as how they would behave in a normal situation. We are still normal. Obviously, the situation is a bit more intense and it’s going very good,” he explained.

“I’m not saying that’s not going to happen, but I don’t know. I haven’t got a date, when it’s right it will happen and everyone will see,” he added.