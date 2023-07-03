Love Island fans react to Davide’s update on Ekin-Su split

Love Island fans were left shocked to see Davide Sanclimenti announce that he and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had gone their separate ways at the end of last week.

Since sharing the unfortunate news, Davide has shared an updated statement about the break-up after ‘fake stories’ started circulating accusing Davide of ‘blindsiding’ Ekin-Su with news of their split.

The 28-year-old also addressed recent photos of him in Ibiza after receiving criticism from social media users.

Fans of the couple who won Love Island last year have shared their reactions to the lengthy statement from Davide online.

Sanclimenti posted the long statement alongside photos of himself to his 1.7M Instagram followers and penned, “Posting publicly about the breakup was extremely difficult yet necessary”, before adding, “I didn’t blindside her”.

“She was fully aware about my intention to post and at first she even agreed to post at the same time, she did change her mind last minute though”.

The reality star continued, “Since the relationship has been on the rocks for months and parting ways has been a long time coming, I ultimately decided to go ahead with it rather than keep on dragging a situation that became unhealthy for both of us”.

“Sadly, there's been a stream of toxic criticism circulating around me, and it's disheartening”.

“The constant creation of fake narratives on a person who was nothing but a genuine, caring and loving boyfriend for her and all he wanted was to enjoy and nurture the beautiful relationship they had. And instead we had to deal with ridiculous and fake stories”.

Davide went on to say the ‘fake stories’ had a ‘massive impact on his mental health’ before hitting out at those who judge relationships off of social media snippets and rumours.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the updated statement with one writing, “Hope you’re ok, such a tricky time. Take time out for you to heal. So sorry it didn’t last you both seem like lovely people”.

“Very brave of you to post this and proud of your achievements. Relationship break up aren’t easy so just ignore all the bad hearted people who make rumours and fake news and do you. Take care of yourself”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “No one knows what really goes on behind closed doors. I’m just sad for them as people that it didn’t work out, when they had such great chemistry. But life is not easy and stuff happens. Wishing you both the best for the future. Maybe it’s not their time”.

Ekin-Su is yet to comment on her and David's split publicly.