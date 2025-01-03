Love Island fans react as Greg O’Shea engaged to partner Jeanni

Greg O’Shea is about to become a married man!

The former Love Island winner has announced that he is engaged to his partner, model Jeanni Mulder.

The couple got engaged during New Year’s Eve, as Greg flew out to Jeanni’s native South Africa to spend time with her loved ones.

The pair, who have been in a relationship for the past two years, recently took to social media to share the joyful news of their engagement.

Last night, Greg and Jeanni took to Instagram to upload a joint post, in which they featured several snaps from their engagement. Along with the pair looking blissfully happy, the sweet images also gave fans a first look at Jeanni’s engagement ring, which includes a square-shaped diamond.

“Grew up worlds apart and now spending the rest of our lives together,” they penned in their caption.

Many Love Island viewers have since been taking to the happy couple’s announcement to express their well-wishes.

“Happy for you both and wishing you a great future together,” one fan replied.

“Omg crying so happy for you guys,” another commented.

“Amazing news, so happy for you both!” a third fan added.

Thanking fans for their comments, Jeanni responded: “Wow, absolutely blown away by all the love we have received – currently in the happiest love bubble, but thank you so so much for all your kind messages.”

On Instagram, the newlyweds-to-be also uploaded a video clip of the moment Greg got down on one knee, as the clock struck midnight into New Year’s Day.

“3, 2, 1… special way to start the new year,” they gushed alongside the footage.

Greg initially shot to fame in 2019, when he won the summer series of Love Island with his castmate Amber Gill. The pair’s romance did not last long, as their split was revealed just weeks later in September 2019.

Then, in 2022, Greg struck up a romance with his wife-to-be Jeanni when they first met via Instagram. However, it wasn’t until September 2023 that the couple chose to confirm their relationship to the world.