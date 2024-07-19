Love Island fans exclaim as dramatic final recoupling to air tonight

The final of Love Island is in sight!

After almost eight weeks of tension and drama, the producers of the hit ITV series have confirmed that the final Love Island recoupling will air tonight.

Ahead of the episode, fans have been treated to a first look teaser, which was released on social media earlier today.

In the clips, three of the series’ couples are showcased having intense conversations about their recent disagreements.

“I have to get to the bottom of it. Only you and him know the conversations you’ve had,” Josh addresses Mimii, in reference to her conflicting feelings for her former flame Ayo.

“Only you know what you were telling me, and only you know if it’s aligning. If it’s aligning, then happy days, but if it’s not aligning, then I look like a joker,” he continues.

In another clip, Jessy calls out her partner Joey for being too vocal about his ex Grace’s decisions, as she states: “I understand that you think Grace and Reuben or Grace and Harry aren’t the most compatible people in here. However, I just don’t think you need to air it.”

Later, Grace can be seen in a heated conversation with Reuben, as she admits: “I am actually quite p****d off. Why are you trying to dig me out and say s****y comments in front of everybody? Especially when you know that I’m always on my toes waiting for someone to come for me.”

The final clip in the teaser sees the Islanders sitting around the firepit, with Matilda receiving a text to inform them that it is their “final recoupling” and that the boys will choose which girl they want to be coupled with.

Following the first look trailer, many Love Island fans have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts on who should win the series.

“Grace deserves to win on her own. She puts those 'boys' in their places,” one viewer commented.

“Mimii and Josh are my WINNERS!” another exclaimed.

“Sticking by Nicole & Ciaran,” a third fan hoped.