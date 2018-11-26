Love Island: Eyal has a new gf and you won’t BELIEVE who it is

He might have struck out in the Love Island villa but Eyal Booker has landed himself a new gf…and we are surprised, to say the least.

It's been reported that Eyal is seeing none other than Rita Ora.

''How the f*ck?'' you are probably asking.

It seems that the two were set up by Vas J Morgan after he met Eyal on the E4 reality show, Celebs Go Dating.

Vas apparently thought the pair were the perfect duo.

It has been reported that ''Vas trusts Eyal and has got to know him on a personal level, and knew he and Rita would get along. Vas, Eyal and Rita’s sister Elena were the only people watching her from the side of the stage at the gig, proving he is already part of her inner circle.''

The pair has been pictured hanging out together in London when they were spotted leaving Notting Hill Arts Club.

It was only a month ago that Rita confirmed that she had split from boyf Andrew Watt.

Nice one, Eyal.

We are gonna be watching this one to see how it pans out – now all we need is for r Alex to find some lovin' – any more friends, Vas?