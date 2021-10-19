Love Island couple break up due to long-distance difficulties

Another one bites the dust it would seem. Another Love Island couple have fallen victim to the long-distance dilemma and have officially called it quits on their relationship.

Casa Amor stars Lillie Haynes and Jack Barlow started seeing each other shortly after being booted off the island this summer, however, it seems their romance was relatively short-lived.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Lillie confirmed that she’s once again single and that she and Jack are no longer seeing each other.

“I’m like the most North you can possibly get, and he lives as far down South as you could possibly get, so… everyone’s so busy and it’s hard to maintain relationships,” the 22-year-old explained to the publication.

“I think when you go through something so big because we all had such a big summer, it’s just kind of nice to breathe a bit.”

“He’s a lovely boy, I couldn’t fault him. It’s a shame, but it wasn’t meant to be,” she added.

Opening up about what exactly it is that she looks for in a man, Lillie revealed that she has quite a few boxes to fill. “I like someone that’s really passionate and driven, so they’ll wake up everyday with goals in mind and to achieve them.”

“I need someone that will really put the effort in and be a soppy romantic. I just expect a lot,” she confessed.