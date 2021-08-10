Love Island release new statement following Faye & Teddy drama

Love Island bosses have come out to defend their mental health initiative, following Faye Winter’s big emotional outburst which occurred during Friday night’s episode last week.

After seeing a clip of Teddy in Casa Amor where he confesses to another girl that he found her sexually attractive, Faye immediately became aggressively vocal, shouting and cursing at Teddy, along with several other islanders, throughout the rest of the evening.

This then resulted in Faye receiving quite a lot of online abuse from viewers at home, along with comments from domestic abuse charity ManKind Initiative, who criticised her “unacceptable” behaviour.

This then caused the public to question whether or not Teddy or Faye’s mental health has been looked out for at all throughout these dramatic episodes.

Releasing a statement yesterday, Love Island said, “We take the emotional wellbeing of all the islanders extremely seriously. We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times.”

“All the islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa. Islanders can always reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need.”

Faye’s family took to social media over the weekend, pleading with the public to consider her feelings and reminding them of the show’s edited nature.

“You are watching a highly edited TV show which is created for entertainment – you can never see the full picture,” they wrote on social media, adding, “Faye is human, she may not always get things right.”

So far this season, Love Island have been under fire for disregarding their islanders’ mental health, putting them in vulnerable situations and manipulating their feelings and relationships.

This has been especially controversial given the fact that show bosses have been advocating for their new mental health services and aftercare programme, along with the fact that three people associated with the show have died by suicide in recent years.