Love Island: All Stars fans react to teaser trailer for first episode

Love Island: All Stars is about to begin!

Tonight (January 13), the second series of Love Island’s spin-off show, All Stars, is due to launch with a fresh group of Islanders.

Presented by Maya Jama, the new series will see former Love Island cast members returning to the villa for a second chance at love.

Last week, it was announced that twelve cast members will be entering the villa in the first episode, with more bombshells to come.

Now, ahead of tonight’s premiere, ITV have treated viewers to a first look teaser at the Islanders’ arrivals – including the awkward reunion of one ex-couple.

In the teaser, the Islanders arrive in pairs and are greeted by Maya in the South African villa.

Catherine Agbaje and Curtis Pritchard are the first duo to walk in, followed by Ronnie Vint and Gabby Allen, Nas Majeed and India Reynolds, and Kaz Crossley and Scott Thomas.

“So what’s changed, Scott? Because it was a long time since you’ve entered a villa,” Maya quizzes season two alum Scott. before he replies: “The budget’s gone up!”

Credit: ITV

Olivia Hawkins and Luca Bish are the next pairing to arrive, before Marcel Somerville and Elma Pazar make their entrance. The reveal is an awkward one for Gabby, as she started dating Marcel during Love Island’s third series but left him in the following May, after he cheated on her.

In the caption of their first look trailer, ITV teased on social media: “It’s not all smiles as the All Stars arrive at the Villa”.

Following the teaser, many Love Island fans have already been making their predictions on which Islanders would make a good couple.

“Catherine and Curtis look good walking in together wait,” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

“Why do I feel who they came in with is their couples?” another theorised.

“Catherine & Kaz look GOOD and Nas, Scott and Curtis always bring radiant energy!” a third fan exclaimed.

Love Island: All Stars begins tonight at 9pm on ITV2.