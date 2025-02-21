Love Island: All Stars’ Ekin-Su & Curtis address ‘showmance’ rumours

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have addressed speculations that their relationship is a ‘showmance’.

The Love Island finalists found love on this year’s series of Love Island: All Stars. Although they ended up finishing the series in third place, Ekin-Su and Curtis ultimately left the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Now, as they continue to adjust to life back in the UK, the new couple have chosen to confront issues that some viewers have about their romance.

Earlier today, Ekin-Su and Curtis appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, during which they were asked if they are annoyed by the ‘showmance’ accusations that they have been facing.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, and it’s okay if some people call it a showmance, fake, real, whatever. That’s okay. What is important is how we feel, and that’s real,” Ekin-Su replied.

“I guess we’re both from theatrical backgrounds. So it’s normal to kind of… If you put me and him together, it becomes a theatre performance. So, I understand why people may think that, but it’s fine because it’s an opinion and it doesn’t affect me or you,” the 30-year-old gestured to her boyfriend.

Curtis then went on to reflect on the pair’s mindset going into the Love Island villa.

“Yeah, we are who we are. And the thing is, I feel like we both went in there with open minds and to actually find someone. And like Ekin said, we are theatrical, we are over the top,” the 29-year-old stated, before Ekin-Su exclaimed: “But we love it!”

Following the live All Stars final earlier this week, Ekin-Su and Curtis took to social media to upload their first joint video message.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has voted for me and Curtis, we’re so grateful to be here. I’m lost for words, I’m just so happy,” Ekin-Su gushed at the time.

“I didn’t expect to be here, but I’ve found Ekin,” Curtis praised, before Ekin agreed: “I found my man, I’ve got a boyfriend. For me, this is winning.”