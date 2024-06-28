Love is Blind’s Nancy Rodriguez opens up about freezing her eggs

Nancy Rodriguez has revealed that she’s chosen to freeze her eggs.

The former Love is Blind star took part in Season 3 of the hit Netflix dating show and engaged to Bartise Bowden, but he decided not to say ‘I do’ once they got to the altar.

Now, Nancy is in a new relationship, which she is keeping out of the public eye, and has opened up about her decision to have her eggs frozen and shared her hopes to be 'engaged or married already' within the next two years.

In a new interview with People, Nancy explained, “I am in my mid-30s and in two years, I want to be engaged to be married, or married already”.

“I know in a year if I want to continue with you, and I do. So, let's give it another year to continue to get to know each other”.

Nancy, who started dating her new boyfriend at the beginning of 2023, then went on to reveal that freezing her eggs has taken pressure off her relationship timeline.

“At that time, I felt like, ‘OK, I'm turning 35 this year. I've got pressure that my biological clock is ticking’. So I found myself being a little more worried about like, ‘So are we going to get married?’”.

“After freezing my eggs and him going through this process with me and being supportive, it made me realise is that my biological clock is in no one's hands. I can continue to live my life and continue to learn in my relationship”.

The former reality star expressed her hope to be a mum ‘one day’ with ‘someone who can ride or die with me’.

“At the end of the day, in 55 years from now, I want to be married to my best friend regardless of the money, the physical attraction, everything else that comes in with it”.

“I want to be with my best friend, and I want to leave a legacy behind”.