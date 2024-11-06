Love is Blind’s Marissa speaks out following reunion backlash

Marissa George has spoken out about the backlash she has received following the reunion episode of Love is Blind.

Marissa starred in Season 7 of the hit Netflix dating show where she met and got engaged to Ramses Prashad.

While it seemed like the pair were ready to say, ‘I do’, Ramses decided to call off their wedding just days before the ceremony.

At the Love is Blind: Reunion, which aired on Wednesday, October 30, Marissa and Ramses addressed a number of issues from their time together, but it was Marissa’s opinions on Hannah and Nick’s relationship which caused many social media users to share hateful comments about her online.

Now, Marissa has spoken about the reunion to her 118K Instagram followers during a Q&A on her Stories.

One fan asked the reality star, “How are you handling the reunion backlash? Are you okay?”, to which she replied, “The backlash from the reunion was awful obviously”.

“Nobody wants to go onto TikTok, Instagram or get a DM or comment of people saying, ‘Go k*ll yourself, you’re the worst person in the world, you’re an abuser’, things like that. Nobody wants to see that, especially when it’s not true”.

Marissa continued, “But at the end of the day, I know who I am and my friends and family and other castmates know who I am and they know the truth and that’s all that matters. You guys don’t get to see everything and that’s okay, that’s not your fault. But yeah, it was hard some days”.

“It just sucks at times but it’s okay. It gets better everyday and I stay out of the comment section and I ignore the people telling me to go k*ll myself and I call it a day, so be it”.

She went on to confess, “I wish I was more strategic and calculated and cared more about my image because maybe that would save me from some of this backlash but it wouldn’t be true to who I am at the end of the day so it is what it is. I’m doing much better than I was last Wednesday”.

Another fan also asked how she is feeling now that the reunion has aired. She responded by revealing, “I am just happy the reunion is over. It’s such a build-up. You wait an entire year for the show to come out, it comes out, you’re seeing things you’re not expecting, you’re trying to process things”.

“Then you’re dealing with the public, you’re dealing with your family and friends and you’re dealing with the castmates, it’s a lot. So I’m just happy the reunion is over. I’m happy that people could get to know me for me, on my platform, but otherwise I’m doing well”.