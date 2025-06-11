Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton gives insight into pregnancy

Lauren Speed-Hamilton has shared an exciting update on her pregnancy!

Last month, Lauren and her husband, Cameron Hamilton, announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple initially met and tied the knot during the first season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, and have remained firm fan favourites ever since.

Now, following their wonderful baby news, Lauren has given a major update on her pregnancy!

Yesterday (June 10), the 37-year-old took to Instagram to upload several recent photos, including a few ‘bumpdates’.

The sweet images showcase Lauren cradling her growing bump, as well as proud husband Cameron taking her out shopping for baby items.

In the caption of her post, Lauren went on to confirm that the couple had chosen to keep their pregnancy a secret for a significant amount of time.

“#Bumpdate! I’m over halfway y’all! OMG OMG!” she exclaimed.

“Working on our registry it’s getting so real and starting to move fast!” the reality star later added.

Following her heartwarming insight, many of Lauren’s fans have since been commenting their continued well-wishes.

“Y’all are going to be such beautiful and fun parents,” one follower gushed.

“I love this new journey for you two. I’m beyond excited for you and can’t wait to see more belly pics!” another replied.

“You are absolutely GLOWING! Congrats!” a third fan commented.

On May 26, Lauren and Cameron thrilled their fanbase when they announced their pregnancy with their first child together, after almost seven years of marriage.

Lauren and Cameron’s little one will be the fourth baby to be born from an original Love Is Blind marriage.

Season four’s Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi celebrated their daughter Galileo's birth last April, while season three’s Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcomed their baby girl Vienna last July.

In April of this year, Lauren and Cameron’s season one co-stars, Amber and Matt Barnett, also became parents with the birth of their daughter.