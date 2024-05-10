Love Is Blind’s Bliss and Zack announce birth of their first child

The Love Is Blind family just got a little bit bigger!

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski have announced the arrival of their first child.

The couple, who met and tied the knot on the fourth season of the hit Netflix show, are now parents to a beautiful baby daughter.

Bliss and Zack recently took to social media to announce the arrival of their little girl. In a joint Instagram post, the new parents uploaded a heartwarming video of their little arrival, which ends with the reveal of her name.

"We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl," the couple penned in their joint message, referring to the song they chose as their first dance on Love Is Blind.

"Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle," they added sweetly.

Following the exciting reveal of their baby daughter, many of Zack and Bliss' followers have been sending their well-wishes.

"I’m crying! Congratulations to the family," one fan exclaimed.

"I’m in TEARS so much love! Congratulations!" another commented.

In November of last year, Bliss and Zack delighted Love Is Blind fans when they became the first couple from the show to announce their baby news.

At the time, the couple confirmed their news to US publication People with an adorable pregnancy photoshoot in the autumn rain.

“We’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people,” Bliss stated in an interview, speaking about her pregnancy for the first time.

“We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen,” Zack added.

In February, Bliss and Zack unveiled that they were expecting a daughter, with a video montage of them discovering the news with their loved ones by popping gender reveal balloons.

“We popped it and I was honestly shocked,” Bliss stated to the camera, while Zack added: “It feels pretty surreal that we can say ‘she’.”