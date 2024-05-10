Love is Blind’s Amy & Johnny reflect on first year of marriage

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre have been reflecting on their marriage as they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

The couple first met and got married during Season 6 of the hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind.

Now, as they celebrate their first year of marriage, Amy and Johnny have shared an insight into their relationship and revealed how they’re celebrating their special day.

In an interview with People, Johnny admitted, “I feel like it has not been a year. I feel like it's been a month and a half. Time has been absolutely flying and it's insane to think that's already been a year. I don't know, it just feels really good”.

Amy explained, “We've been enjoying our first year so much, travelling, seeing family. We're enjoying every second of it, and it went by so fast. At the same time I feel like we've been together for ages in a weird way, if that makes sense. But yeah, I'm in the same boat as Johnny, for sure”.

Revealing how they’ll be celebrating their anniversary, Amy said, “We're going to Puerto Rico. I have a whole itinerary planned out for us. It's going to be Johnny's first time in PR and I'm super excited because this has been a long time coming”.

“We were actually supposed to go in January, but that fell through. So what better way to do it than doing an anniversary trip? I want him to experience Puerto Rico to the fullest… I want him to see the rainforest and the nicest beaches, as well as the city life and the nightlife”.

The lovebirds then looked back at how their love has grown over the past year as Johnny confessed, “I feel like the show just showed us at our absolute highs. Loving life, being really happy, really energetic”.

“But during the year, there's definitely been highs and lows and outside stress has really been causing a lot of the lows for us. She's just been a rock as far as making me feel secure in everything I'm doing right now”.

“She gives me the courage [where] if I do want to take a leap or try something else, pivot somewhere different, I can do so knowing that she 100 percent has my back. And that's one of the biggest things I absolutely love about her”.

Amy went on to share how important her husband is in her life too by adding, “He is such a rock to me in the sense that he is always happy to help. Something about Johnny is that if I ask him anything, he will always be like, ‘I'd be happy to’. And he genuinely is happy to”.

“And sometimes I feel like I'm overdoing it and annoying him. But he genuinely is just so happy to just be there”.