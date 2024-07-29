Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux opens up ahead of first child’s due date

Alexa Lemieux has been emotionally reflecting on her pregnancy, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The Love Is Blind star, who met her husband Brennon on the third season of the hit Netflix series, is expecting a baby girl.

Ahead of the arrival of the couple’s first child, Alexa has now been looking back on her pregnancy journey.

Last night, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to post a new pregnancy photoshoot with her husband.

“I’ve dreamed about being a mom for as long as I can remember. Whenever I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always the same. A mom. (Except for a few months when I wanted to be an escort after watching Pretty Woman before I found out what an escort was),” Alexa teased at the beginning of her caption.

“The last almost 10 months has been filled with happiness and excitement and an overall feeling of peace, more than I ever thought possible. It’s also been filled with lots of hormones, constant anxiety if baby girl is safe, sleepless nights, peeing more in the last few months than I have in the last 10 years, questionable aches and pains, and an infinite number of Google searches,” the reality star continued.

“I wish I could go back in time for a moment and give the me a year ago the biggest hug and tell her all her dreams are going to come true. That I will get to be a mom and that I’ll get to do it all with the love of my life,” Alexa admitted.

“As I lay here with you squirming around in my tummy, I’m a little sad that I no longer get to be your home. But we can’t wait to meet you on this side, you are already our home,” she concluded sweetly.

Following her pregnancy announcement with Brennon on January 26, Alexa later revealed that the couple had struggled with fertility issues.

In a post to Instagram, she detailed that they had tried for “a year and a half and two failed IUI treatments”, before adding: “They say when you least expect it, it will happen.”