Love Is Blind’s AD and Ollie announce gender of their first child

AD and Ollie have unveiled their little one’s gender!

In May, Love Is Blind stars Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland announced their pregnancy with their first child together.

Their baby news came less than three months after they revealed that they are in a relationship and are engaged to be married.

AD and Ollie secretly found love last year when they met on the third series of Perfect Match, which will air on Netflix next month. AD had previously starred in the sixth season of Love Is Blind, while Ollie appeared on the first season of Love Is Blind: UK.

Now, as they prepare to become parents together for the first time, AD and Ollie have discovered if they will be welcoming a son or daughter!

Last night, the happy couple took to Instagram to share an adorable video announcement.

The clip opens with a shot of two bouquets of pink and blue flowers, as AD turns her back to her fiancé.

The video then showcases Ollie finding out their little one’s gender through a note, before picking up the pink bouquet and surprising AD with it, confirming that they are expecting a girl.

“Never knew how special this moment would be,” the parents-to-be penned in their joint caption.

Following their wonderful news, many of AD and Ollie’s fellow Love Is Blind stars have since been sharing their congratulations.

“Eeeee Titi Amy can’t wait to meet her!!” exclaimed Amy Cortés, who tied the knot with her husband Johnny on Love Is Blind season six.

“Welcome to team girl dad,” replied Zack Goytowski, who met his wife Bliss on the fourth season of Love Is Blind.

“Guys this adorable, congratulations,” added Nicole Grunewald-Bridi, who married her husband Benaiah on Love Is Blind: UK’s first season.

On May 25, Ollie and AD surprised their fanbase with the news that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the amount of love we’ve been receiving from you all!! We couldn’t be more excited for our little bundle of joy – Mom & Dad,” they later wrote.