Love Is Blind: UK’s Jasmine & Bobby confirm gender of first child

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson have revealed the gender of their little one!

Last month, the Love Is Blind: UK stars announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple initially found fame last August, when viewers watched them fall in love and tie the knot during the first season of the hit Netflix reality show.

Now, as they prepare to become parents for the first time, Jasmine and Bobby have delighted their followers by confirming if they will be welcoming a son or daughter!

Earlier today, the parents-to-be took to Instagram to upload a video of themselves teasing whether their unborn child is a boy or girl, before launching a blue confetti canon to announce that they are expecting a son.

“Our sweet and intimate gender reveal!! p.s. the confetti blew away in the wind,” Jasmine and Bobby penned in their joint caption.

“Nevertheless, we are SO HAPPY!” they added sweetly.

Following their exciting news, many of Jasmine and Bobby’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Congratulations! Fav Love is Blind UK couple right here,” one fan replied.

“AAAAHHHH YOU GUYS so happy for yous. omg congrats!!!” another commented.

“Welcome to team boy! So happy for you both,” a third follower added.

On June 9, Jasmine and Bobby thrilled Love Is Blind viewers when they confirmed their pregnancy with their first child. Their announcement video showcased the couple together, with Bobby performing an original rap to Jasmine as they slowly reveal her growing bump.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” Jasmine wrote at the time.

“I’ve pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I’ve dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get. Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love,” she continued, before sharing: “Baby Johnson Coming Winter 2025!!”

In February, the pair spoke to Grazia and admitted that they were struggling to conceive.

While Bobby described their fertility journey as a “rollercoaster”, Jasmine added: “In the beginning, we were very naive. [I thought] I was going to get pregnant as soon as we had sex. Obviously, that's not the case."