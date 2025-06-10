Love Is Blind: UK’s Jasmine and Bobby expecting their first child

The Love Is Blind family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple initially found fame last August, when viewers watched them fall in love and tie the knot during the first season of Love Is Blind: UK.

Jasmine recently took to social media with her husband to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

On Instagram, the mum-to-be uploaded a video of the couple together, showcasing Bobby performing an original rap to Jasmine, as they slowly reveal her growing bump.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” Jasmine teased at the beginning of her caption.

“I’ve pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I’ve dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get. Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love,” the 31-year-old gushed.

“Baby Johnson Coming Winter 2025!!” Jasmine added.

Following their exciting news, many of Jasmine and Bobby’s fellow Love Is Blind: UK stars have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Awww huge congratulations to you guys!!! Baby Johnson!!!!!!” exclaimed Beniah Grunewald-Bridi, who also married his wife Nicole during season one.

“So happy for you guys,” commented Sabrina Vittoria, who tied the knot with her now-ex, Steven Smith.

“Congratulations you beautiful pair…” added Emma Willis, who co-hosts Love Is Blind: UK with her husband, Matt Willis.

In February of this year, Jasmine and Bobby admitted that they were struggling to conceive their first child together.

Speaking to Grazia, Jasmine stated: “In the beginning, we were very naive. [I thought] I was going to get pregnant as soon as we had sex. Obviously, that's not the case.”

Describing the journey as a “rollercoaster”, Bobby agreed: “You think you've got your timing right, and then you get excited before you get to the point of doing your test, and then it's a bit disappointing, isn't it, when you find out, ‘Oh, you know, not, not this time’, but that's all part of the process.”