Love is Blind stars Zack & Bliss mark daughter turning one month old

Zack Goytowski is celebrating his baby girl turning one month old.

The Love is Blind star, who appeared in Season 4 of the hit Netflix show where he met and married his wife Bliss Poureetezadi, welcomed the birth of their daughter Galileo into the world in April.

As he and Bliss mark Galileo turning one month old, Zack has opened up about his first few weeks as a dad, describing the experience as ‘heart-expanding’.

On Instagram, the reality TV star unveiled a collection of photos to his 584K followers of him and Bliss with their bundle of joy.

In the caption of the post, Zack wrote, “Galileo turned one month old yesterday, and I can hardly believe how swiftly this time has passed. It feels like just yesterday we were navigating our first diaper change; now, hundreds later, each day blends seamlessly into the next”.

“The moment she was born was unequivocally the most profound moment of my life—a feeling of joy and awe that has yet to fade”.

He continued, “Each day brings new lessons—not just about Galileo’s needs but about our own capacities as parents and partners. We’re discovering depths we didn’t know we had, learning patience and kindness on scant sleep”.

“Watching Galileo explore the world with her big, curious eyes is a daily wonder. She seems to take in everything with such eagerness, and every little discovery she makes feels like our own”.

The new dad went on to add, “Seeing her change every single day is nothing short of miraculous, and it’s brought Bliss and me closer in ways we never imagined. This first month with Galileo has been an incredible, heart-expanding ride”.

After welcoming their little one into the world, Bliss spoke out about the ‘life altering experience’ of becoming a mum.

In a sweet tribute to her 794K Instagram followers, she admitted, “Being a mom was something I always knew I was meant to do, but actually becoming a mom is something I could have never imagined”.

“My heart is on fire with love, my mind is always on. The sleep deprivation is next level and my body physically reacts to every tiny sweet coo. This is the most beautiful and life altering experience”.