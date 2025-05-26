Love Is Blind stars react to Ollie and AD expecting their first child

The Love Is Blind family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Two of the show’s stars, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Their pregnancy news comes less than three months after they confirmed that they are in a relationship and are engaged to be married.

AD and Ollie secretly found love last year when they met on the third series of Perfect Match, which has yet to air on Netflix. The pair had previously taken part in the Love Is Blind franchise, with AD starring in the sixth season of the US version, and Ollie appearing in the first season of Love Is Blind: UK.

The happy couple recently took to social media to share their exciting news. On Instagram, AD and Ollie uploaded a video of themselves wearing white outfits and walking through a beautiful garden. Towards the end of the video, the parents-to-be reveal AD’s blossoming bump and a strip of sonograms.

In the caption of their joint post, they simply penned: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know”.

Following their heartwarming announcement, many of AD and Ollie’s fellow Love Is Blind alumni have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!!!” gushed Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski, who married her husband Zack during Love Is Blind season four.

“Congratulations guys! Can I be godfather?” teased Freddie Powell, who appeared in Love Is Blind: UK with Ollie.

“My heart is bursting of happiness for yall huge huge congratulations to the both of you!!!!” added Amy Cortés, who met her husband Johnny during the sixth season of Love Is Blind.

Fans of the hit Netflix show were shocked in March, when AD and Ollie revealed that they were secretly engaged. The news was delivered during the season eight reunion of Love Is Blind, where viewers were shown a video of the moment Ollie proposed to AD on a beach in California.