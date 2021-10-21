Louise Walsh is holding auditions for a brand new Boyband & Girlband

Throughout the 90’s and 2000’s Irish music manager Louis Walsh was somewhat of a national icon. He’s responsible for hugely successful bands such as Boyzone and Westlife.

He also appeared on a variety of musical talent shows including the likes of Popstars, You’re A Star and The X-Factor.

Now though, it seems 69-year-old Louis is back at it again and has decided to create a brand new Boyband and Girlband.

Today, Louis has announced that he’s holding auditions for a new Boyband and Girlband at Vicar Street in Dublin in late November.

If you’ve got the voice of an angel or if you know someone who does, then this could be their chance! Talented singers and performers between the ages of 16 and 21 are asked to send in their details, along with a short video clip of themselves performing.

This can be in any format, whether that be a link to their YouTube channel, their Instagram, TikTok or simply a video they took themselves on their phone.

Entries close for the email auditions on Friday, November 12 and if they are successful, then performers will then be invited to audition again, in person for Louis Walsh.

The final auditions for the Boyband are due to take place on November 20, and the final auditions for the Girlband are due to take place on November 21.

Speaking about the new venture today, Louis said, “Because of Covid guidelines and indeed the talent that we all see and hear every day online, I am asking people to go onto the site and send me a sample of them performing – or a link to their social account where we can find them. We will then call back finalists for a live audition. There is so much great talent here in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks

Initial auditions are to be emailed into auditions@louiswalsh.com. For all the information about how to audition and what information to include, head to www.louiswalsh.com.

Best of luck!