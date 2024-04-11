Louise Thompson shares fiancé Ryan’s reaction to stoma bag news

Louise Thompson has shared an insight into her fiancé Ryan Libbey’s reaction to her revealing the news to fans that she has a stoma bag.

Earlier this week, the former Made in Chelsea star revealed that she has to wear a stoma bag amid her health struggles with ulcerative colitis.

In a new update since sharing the news on social media, Louise has explained how her fiancé handled her sharing the health insight to the world, admitting she found him ‘crying on his own in their bedroom’.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, Louise thanked fans for their supportive messages and revealed Ryan’s emotional response to her news.

The 34-year-old wrote, “Ryan never cries but just after I posted the announcement yesterday I busted him watching the video on his own in our bedroom (I heard the song as I opened the door) and I saw him crying. He said he needed a moment alone”.

“As a result I was a bit teary in the taxi on my way to the recording studio yesterday. But only because I'd made him upset. I'm the sort of loser that cries when I see other people cry”.

“This evening he told me that he was proud of me (he's not a big ‘verbal' words man so it meant a lot because I knew he REALLY meant it). He also said he thought the delivery was perfect. He's typically quite private so this felt quite different. He's definitely struggled to adjust to all of this change. Mainly because he hates that he can't take away the pain from me. I think he also feels really sorry for me and for my poor innocent body”.

Louise continued, “I've received a lot of messages from the family members of people going through something similar so I know how significant it is for loved ones close to someone suffering. They need checking in on too”.

“Anyway I was rather surprised that he thought it was so powerful because I believe I have written much more compelling things about my journey (well iiiii believe they’re more compelling) so I guess i can share those over the coming weeks too. As and when I find the time… and the confidence of course. X”.

When Louise announced online that she now has a stoma bag, the mum-of-one unveiled a video of herself wearing it and admitted, “Introducing the grey bag that may well have saved my life. Not exactly a glamorous announcement but not something I want to have to keep hidden forever”.