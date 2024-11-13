Louise Thompson confirms she has undergone emergency surgery

Louise Thompson has been opening up about her ongoing stint in hospital.

The former Made In Chelsea star has confirmed that for the past two weeks, she has been in hospital. Louise has had to undergo emergency surgery on her stomach, marking the latest in a string of health difficulties following the traumatic birth of her son Leo in 2021.

Today (November 13), Louise’s fiancé Ryan announced on their joint podcast He Said, She Said that she was recovering in hospital. Now, Louise has spoken out on social media and given her own update on her health.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of her hospital bed, with a sun balloon.

“I really hate to say it but I’ve been back in hospital feeling very poorly,” Louise began.

“I’m almost embarssed at this point. BUT there is light. Despite the surgery, the butt drain, the catheter, the stoma, the Robinsons drains, dreaded Pigtail drain, copious cannulas, damn I wish I’d accepted that picc line, blood tests galore, my poor poor bod. I’ve felt like a bit of a zombie,” she admitted.

Louise then went on to note that “there have been beacons of kindness EVERYWHERE”, adding: “It’s been quite scary seeing my body laden with so many foreign objects.”

Louise concluded her caption by addressing the “many people who have been incredibly kind who have got me through”, writing: “My faith in humanity is actually at an all time high right now.”

Speaking on the newest episode of their podcast, Louise’s partner Ryan recalled her “rolling around in heaps of pain” before he took her to A&E.

“In typical Louise fashion, she tried to ride it out until the morning, because she didn’t want to go through anything unnecessary, but it just got progressively worse and worse,” he recalled, before admitting: “I can’t believe that we’re back in this situation.”

“Post-surgery, she was in septic shock, which kind of gives you the severity of how bad things got. She was heavily medicated, she had all kinds of pipes and tubes and cannulas all over her body, so to see that again in intensive care was completely heartbreaking. She’s now off the intensive care unit, which is a sign of progression,” he stated further.