Louise Thompson admits when she ‘questioned’ relationship with fiancé Ryan

Louise Thompson has reflected on a vulnerable moment when she questioned her relationship with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise has been with Ryan since 2016. After getting engaged in 2018, the pair welcomed their first child Leo together in November 2021.

Now, in the latest episode of their joint podcast He Said, She Said, Louise has confessed that a particular Netflix show made her doubt her relationship.

During the podcast, Louise spoke with Ryan about a disastrous holiday that they took to Bali during “a bit of a rough patch”.

“We went on this trip and I remember watching this show called Dirty John on the way, and I genuinely started questioning everything. Everything I’d ever known about any man, about any relationship I’d been in,” the 34-year-old recalled.

Ryan added: “I never saw this show, but I reckon that this show has affected a lot of relationships out there. I remember you watching this on the plane, and you were scowling at me across the aisle as if I was this Dirty John character.”

Noting that it “completely ruined our trip”, Louise detailed why the series affected her so badly.

“Some stuff that really hurt me in my twenties, the breakdowns of some relationships, I never really spoke about them, I never really spoke about how I was feeling, and I think that that led to huge mistrust in a lot of people,” she admitted, adding: “With your personality shying away from it, it was sort of the perfect storm, because you didn’t give me the comfort.”

Describing their lack of communication at the time as “deadly”, Ryan stated that the memories of their trip were now “hurting [him] all over again”.

“That’s how sensitive I really am. I really didn’t do a good job and I wasn’t really giving much,” he confessed, before adding: “It’s taken me so long within our eight year relationship to realise that if I allow myself to openly communicate with authenticity and honesty with you, it really changes the whole dynamic of the relationship. It’s something that I wish I’d done much sooner."