Lottie Tomlinson reveals she’s ‘daydreaming’ about meeting daughter

Lottie Tomlinson has opened up about her excitement to welcome another little one into the world.

In July, the social media star announced that she and her fiancé Lewis Burton were expecting their second child, a daughter, together.

Lottie and Lewis are already proud parents to a son named Lucky, whom they welcomed into the world in August 2022.

Lottie, the younger sister of One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson, has now revealed she keeps ‘daydreaming’ about her baby girl and detailed the joy she will feel when welcoming her bundle of joy home to meet Lucky.

In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories one of her 4.9M followers asked, “New follower, are you excited for your new arrival xx”.

Lottie replied with a picture of her baby scan and said, “Aw hi beyond excited. Keep daydreaming about her all day long”.

Credit: Lottie Tomlinson Instagram

“That feeling of bringing her home and Lucky meeting her I can just tell it's gonna be the most special moment of my life”.

Earlier this month, Lottie celebrated the upcoming birth of her second child by organising a baby shower for her.

When posting stunning photos surrounded by loved ones online, Tomlinson wrote, “perfect day celebrating my baby girl. hosting a celebration for my 2nd baby in my beautiful home I felt very lucky. thank you to all my special ones who made the day so special for me”.

In a previous insight into her pregnancy in a social media update, Tomlinson admitted what she’s most looking forward to since discovering she’s having a baby girl.

The influencer explained, “Omg literally everything the clothes, seeing what she’s gonna look like”.

“Also feels like Lucky is gonna be the best big brother to a little girl, he loves all the baby girls that are in his life! Still feels so surreal”.