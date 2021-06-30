Lottie Ryan announces the adorable name she chose for her baby boy

Irish broadcaster Lottie Ryan is now a proud mum, after welcoming the birth of her first child two weeks ago, a little bit earlier than expected.

Giving birth at just 33-weeks, Lottie and her husband Fabio Aprile are now parents to a sweet baby boy who they’ve adorably named Wolf Aprile.

Lottie announced the lovely news on social media on Tuesday evening, sharing the very first photo of her new son, a close up shot of her baby boy’s hand tightly clutching onto her finger.

“Wolf Aprile,” the 35-year-old new mum wrote in the caption, followed by a blue heart emoji and a baby emoji.

“The newest member of our little family! Our hearts are so full of joy,” she lovingly added before going on to thank the amazing healthcare workers who have been taking such wonderful care of her and her tiny tot.

“forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda, particularly NICU – there are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf,” Lottie wrote, adding, “Let the adventure begin.”

Lottie’s post was of course flooded with comments of congratulations from family, friends and fans alike.

Irish model and mum-of-three Rosanna Davison excitedly wrote, “Huge congratulations to you both!” followed by three heart emojis.

“like I’ve seen this picture so why am I crying again ..I just love him so much,” gushed Lottie’s younger sister Bonnie.

“You will be an incredible mother,” Lottie’s former Dancing With The Stars partner, Pasquale La Rocca sweetly wrote, adding, “congratulations my dear.”

Lottie’s management agency announced the exciting news two weeks ago, in a statement which read, “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement concluded.