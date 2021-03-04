Lorraine Kelly reveals Laura Whitmore’s baby’s gender live on air

Lorraine Kelly might have just made one of the best and worst live TV faux pas we’ve ever seen!

During an interview with Laura Whitmore, who appeared on Lorraine's show this morning to promote her new book, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, Lorraine might have accidentally revealed the sex of Laura’s baby.

Talking about all of the wonderful life advice laid out in Laura’s debut novel, Lorraine comments that Laura wrote the book so that she could pass on her life lessons and words of wisdom with others, including her “baby girl”.

Laura was clearly quite shocked and taken aback by Lorraine’s possible gender reveal, but quickly composed herself and corrected Lorraine, saying, “Well, my baby”.

However, Lorraine’s slip-up didn’t go unnoticed, as now people are speculating about whether or not Laura is in fact having a girl, and if not, why would Lorraine refer to her new baby as one?

It could perhaps be a reference to the many life lessons all mothers think about passing on to their would-be daughters. However, Laura’s immediate reaction has us thinking otherwise.

The 35-year-old Bray native has been notoriously private about her family life, only recently confirming that she and husband Iain Stirling are married this past December, after it was revealed that she was pregnant with their first child.

Announcing the exciting news on social media this past December, Laura wrote, “Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” alongside a sweet snap of a little black babygrow with the words ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ emblazoned across the front.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” Laura proudly confirmed, adding, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”