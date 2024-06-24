Lorraine Kelly gives reaction on air to daughter Rosie’s engagement

Lorraine Kelly has been reacting to her daughter’s wedding news!

Over the weekend, the TV presenter’s only child Rosie announced her engagement to her partner Steve White.

The happy news comes just two months after Rosie confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child together.

A few days on from the exciting announcement, Lorraine has now spoken to viewers about her excitement for her daughter.

Earlier today, the 64-year-old spoke to Adil Ray and Susanna Reid from Good Morning Britain, and was naturally asked about the upcoming nuptials.

“Rosie and her Steve got engaged which is fantastic. He is wonderful. He asked Steve’s permission, went down on one knee,” she exclaimed.

Noting that her husband and Rosie’s fiancé share the same name, Lorraine then went on to tease: “It's quite confusing Susanna, it's quite confusing. When I shout ‘Steve’, they both turn around!”

Rosie recently took to social media to announce her engagement. At the time, the 29-year-old shared her wedding news on her Instagram page, showcasing her diamond ring alongside her blossoming bump.

“There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94,” Rosie penned, joking further: “Going for a lie down now…”.

Lorraine later took to Rosie’s comments section to share her support, writing: “So happy – it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a grand daughter.”

Rosie initially announced her baby joy on April 5, revealing her growing bump with the caption: “We could not be more excited – you’re already so loved little one.”

Later, on May 19, Rosie and her mum Lorraine revealed that they will be welcoming a baby girl into the family.