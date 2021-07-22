Looking for something fun to do this summer? Check out Ireland’s best activity centers!

There are few things that are better craic than gathering together a group of mates and going on an adventure. And there’s no better place to do it than Ireland! Ziplining, canoeing, abseiling, orienteering and so much more – the adventure centres scattered around our little isle are numerous and varied. So whether you’re looking for a water adventure, a land adventure or both, there’s a centre out there for you and your active gang!

You’ll find the ultimate multi-activity outdoor and tourism experience in Wexford, near the gorgeous tourist hotspot of Rosslare. There’s a huge range of activities to enjoy at the IOAC many right here on site, with a few off site running through the centre’s activity partners.

This is a great one for family as you can book in packages and groups that allow you to do tons of activities together, from archery to team challenges to kayaking! See how well you all work together this summer in one of their raft-building or the crazy and hilarious battlezone activities!

Not only are you getting an amazing adventure centre Cuskinny, but you also get to view the amazing woodland countryhouse estate in Cuskinny Bay! Located to the east of the historic seafaring town of Cobh, Great Island, County Cork, this unique destination offers a range of outdoor adventure activities for groups in the spring and summer months as well as indoor group self-catering accommodation in their Lodge – glam!

Cuskinny Court is country house estate of 15 acres of woodland, open meadows and gardens. Dating from the 1840’s it was the home of the Bennetts who were the landlords of the townland of Ballymore. They provide a range of activities geared towards groups of all shapes and sizes and are particularly popular with kids.

They focus on getting groups interacting with the natural environment in a fun and engaging way, while offering up an amazing range of activities, from climbing walls to archery to ziplining!

Anticipation, adrenaline, adventure – you’ll find all these things and more at Star Outdoors! Star Outdoors is a purpose built adventure centre for water sports as well as other adventurous pursuits that has grown immensely since it opened its doors in 2004. Pick from an array of activities including kayaking (including use of the small water park), a cruise trip around Kenmare bay, crazy golf, archery, paintball, and splatball!

Their Wild Atlantic Water Park is their real treat however, as it’s one of Irelands largest water parks comprising of a catapult, rope swing, climbing wall, trampoline, obstacle course, jungle bars and slipping wave. It’s great fun for all ages from 8 years old to 80!

Alternatively if you want to stay on land, you can test your endurance limits on The Gauntlet…navigating your way through the forest, crawling under tunnels and nets, climb over wooden walls and roped webs, traverse past the monkey bars, balance beams and other obstacles. You will be competing in a team to get onto the leader board, so be sure to complete it quickly!

A great one for those looking to go somewhere in couples and smaller groups, Dunmore Adventures caters for individuals and groups in their unique adventure experiences!

Dunmore East’s sheltered coves are this centre’s playground, as their experienced instructors introduce you to a wide range of water activities; from Wibit Wipeout Water Park to windsurfing, stand up paddle-boarding and sailing!

Climb up their 12-meter tower, abseil back down, or take the Powerfan Freefall route! Explore the adventure caves, find fossils and cave paintings on the way, or challenge your friends to an archery competition. Famous for their award-winning Summer Camps, come in teams for the quirky team challenges and team building activities that they provide or go solo with sailing, climbing and water activities!

Nestled in an area of outstanding natural beauty in the heart of the Delphi valley, Delphi Resort is a hidden gem immersed within the wilderness of Connemara and South Mayo. Breath-taking mountain vistas provide a dramatic backdrop to the 4* Resort, which overlooks the banks of the Bundorragha River.

Their Outdoor Activity Centre has over 20 land/water activities on offer, taking full advantage of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a region richly steeped in local history and culture. A mountainous region of unspoilt natural beauty, there is a wide range of nearby places to explore whether walking, cycling or driving.

(Please note: Given their remote, mountainous location there is no mobile phone coverage at the Resort.)

Try a range of water and land activities from surfing to boulder wall climbing, bog obstacle courses to bushcraft survival. Check out the full range on their website!

Located in Johnathan Swift Park, on the shores of Lough Ennell, its fabulous, unspoiled beauty, along with forests and lake, offer a unique and idyllic location for the Adventure Centre. Their proximity to these natural amenities which are surrounded by a virgin raised peat bog ensure that while you are there you spend all of your time participating in activities and not travelling to and from natural resources required.

You can take part in specialised courses in canoeing, hill walking, rock climbing or first aid, to mention a few. They offer multi-activity programmes, day or residential, where you can give everything a go.

Try out Laser tag, capture the flag, team challenges or crafting, all in the one place!

Whether you’re an adrenalin junkie or just looking to try something different, Zipit offers a unique outdoor high ropes experience for everyone to enjoy! Forget the day to day stuff, put down your smartphone, escape the office, get back to nature and let yourself go!

Discover your wild side in the treetop high ropes parks, with fun and excitement for everyone. The courses are built in a natural forest setting, offering the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life – immerse yourself in nature in the breath-taking Irish countryside.

Zipit’s fun-packed circuits include zip lines, swinging logs, cargo nets and rope bridges. You can enjoy thrills high above the ground with the most up to date safety equipment to ensure you get the most out of your visit. Come as a family, come on your own, or bring along you friend group – as long as you aren’t afraid of heights!

Nestled on the shores of Lough Allen, under the backdrop of Sliabh and Iarainn, Lough Allen Adventure offers the perfect escape for all ages. Only 14 km from the bustling town of Carrick on Shannon, and a short walk to the town of Drumshanbo, their friendly instructors offer an exciting program of outdoor activities, slow adventure, and wilderness therapy.

From summer camps and Island expeditions to adventure activities including kayaking, SUP, sailing, windsurfing, hiking, bushcraft, and much more, you can paddle by Kayak or SUP with your family and friends or join the tour solo and make new friends! All are welcome here – their tours depart daily at 11 and 3.30pm with two amazing locations to choose from.