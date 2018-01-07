Searching for love this Valentine’s? The Late Late is looking for you

Attention singletons!

The quest to find the perfect parter can sometimes feel like a never ending cycle of bad date and even worse breakups.

Whether it's a woeful first meeting, a stage five clinger, or the love of your life who wants absolutely nothing to do with you, the Irish dating scene doesn't exactly have the best reputation.

However, that could all be about change because the modern day Cupids over at The Late Late Show want to round up the best of the country's single lads and ladies for a very special Valentine's Day episode.

SINGLE? The Late Late Valentine's Singles Special is back!

If you are looking for love, single and ready to mingle, then why not try something new this St Valentine's, APPLY HERE: https://t.co/fGNPnQULWO

All audience members must be single/unattached & over 18 pic.twitter.com/TFW8Wgl601 — RTE One (@RTEOne) January 6, 2018

Interested candidates must be over 18, single, and up for a bit of craic.

If this sounds like you, simply fill out the online application here.

The show is set to air on Friday, February 9, and if it's anything like last year's innuendo-filled extravaganza, we're in for a treat.

Remember this classic piece of quality Irish television?