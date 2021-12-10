Looking for a little sparkle this Christmas? Check out some of our favourite jewellery picks for this season!

Let's be honest – we all love a bit of sparkle at Christmas! Seeing a small box under the tree is exciting and we love unwrapping them to see what thoughtful and personal gift they've picked out for us!

We've put together some of our favourite (mostly) Irish jewellers to pick from this season so you can shop locally, support local jewellery makers and get a little bling under the tree this year! Browse below to pick out your favourites and explore the rest of their gorgeous collections!

One of the brightest stars in the night sky has been captured and held in the Chupi North Star collection, a sparkling classic diamond set in a solid gold signet ring. This is a statement piece designed to be a future heirloom.

The North Star has long been used to guide sailors at night, a fixed point often called true North the star shines brightly and unwaveringly lighting a path to home or off on a bold new adventure. Chupi designed this ring to be a guiding star for moments when you need to remind yourself to follow your own North Star.

This simple yet seductive long lariat necklace is perfect for both day and evening wear. It creates a streamlined, polished finish to any outfit. Skimming the collarbone, it falls beautifully toward the naval. It is a great stand alone piece but also looks stunning when layered with shorter chains. The file marks are left exposed to give a fresh, modern look and it also features a hand made T-bar clasp. You can get it in sterling silver, gold vermeil and solid 9ct gold.

Enibas is known for their stunning designs and personal, Irish messages inscribed on their handcrafted jewellery, making them the perfect, personal gifts. This delicate solid gold bracelet with a sparkly diamond star set within a solid gold disc has the Irish message ‘Las mo shlí’, meaning ‘light my way’ on the reverse, making it a beautiful and meaningful talisman to guide the way for you or someone special.

We’re obsessed with these gorgeous Swavorski crystal pearl earrings for their chic and modern take on a classic, giving us an affordable and stunning option this Christmas. Threaded through a double over hook, the pearls are superb quality Swavorski glass which are very hard wearing and keep their sheen and lustre

A gorgeous to add a touch of glamour to your every day outfit, all the metal is brass with gold plating, meaning it’s nickel free and hypo allergenic.

All Alison Walsh Jewellery is handmade in her studio in the south west of Ireland and comes to you in a jewellery box tied with ribbon or jewellery pouch ready for gift giving. A little note can be included if it’s a gift for someone special! She also makes custom pieces if you had something more creative in mind!

This handmade hammered silver hoop pendant, features a faceted yellow jade teardrop wrapped in a nest of sterling silver, creating an unusual and vibrant piece that we’ve fallen totally in love with. This pendant sits on an 18-inch sterling silver chain and comes beautifully presented in an eco-friendly branded gift box for safe keeping. Designed and handmade in Dingle, you’ll be supporting Irish and making her year!

Martina Hamilton designs beautifully elegant and nature-inspired designs like this delicate leaf bracelet in sumptuous hallmarked 9 carat solid gold. Featuring a white cultured pearl, it’s a simple but impacting piece.

Each piece of Martina Hamilton bespoke sterling silver and gold jewellery is designed handcrafted in her Goldsmiths studio in Sligo and is guaranteed to be of the highest quality precious metal.

Pale pink Quartz stones sit delicately on this yellow gold plated ring, adding that blush of colour to the hand. Understated and subtle, it is discreet but distinctive.

The alternating beads of rose quartz and Rhodium plated silver give this ring some 3D life! The rose colour contrasts nicely with the yellow gold so you can wear this piece alone or stacked with a smaller band for an ever bolder look!