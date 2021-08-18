Looking for a beautiful, new, sustainably sourced perfume? Look no further than Giorgio Armani

If you’re in the market for a new perfume and feel like treating yourself to an eco-friendly new scent, look no further than Giorgio Armani’s stunning new fragrance, My Way Intense.

Unveiled in 2021, it’s a fragrance that encapsulates a new vision of femininity, that is both profound and free-spirited. With a commitment to eco-conception and sustainability woven into its creation – the fragrance achieves carbon neutrality – My Way is a scent for a new generation.

Giorgio Armani unfolds a new chapter in the My Way story with My Way Intense, a rich, opulent interpretation of the scent’s contemporary floral signature, that is an invitation to live life intensely. It acts as a talisman, whose intensity makes every experience and encounter even more resonant.

My Way Intense is an enthralling new way to experience the My Way philosophy, which is defined by broadening one’s horizons, shaping a truly unique self through experiences and encounters, and awakening the senses. This leads to moments being experienced even more powerfully.

Actress Adria Arjona is the face of My Way Intense as she authentically embodies the fragrances’ philosophy with her free-spirited, open personality, and a life story that is characterised by embracing new experiences and learning from people from all over the world.

My Way Intense charts a new, sensual chapter with its amplified floral heart and intense woody trail, this Eau de Parfum offers a potent take on a uniquely alluring signature.

Composed by master perfumer Carlos Benaïm (IFF), My Way Intense conjures a fusion of cultures, and spotlights some of the finest natural ingredients from around the world, taking the senses on a rich olfactory journey. In an instant, it captures encounters that are experienced with a new intensity.

My Way Intense opens with a bright luminosity, thanks to notes of bergamot heart from Calabria, Italy, and orange blossom from Egypt. This orange blossom note with a more intense and enduring florality captures the flower’s most complex and volatile molecules.

At the heart are the two tuberose heart absolutes, composed of flowers hand-picked in the Indian region of Mysore. The exclusive crafting creates an olfactory experience akin to diving into a field of tuberose flower petals, and a note with a modern and addictive floral trail. The tuberose combines with jasmine grandiflorum super infusion, also from India and crafted for Giorgio Armani, which allows the perfumer to precisely select and refine the most feminine aspects of this note, alongside jasmine sambac. These notes create a sense of generosity and radiant femininity in the fragrance.

My Way Intense’s base notes, meanwhile, reveal a sensual trail. Evocative and creamy sandalwood is sourced from the South Pacific island of New Caledonia, and is crafted for Giorgio Armani to identify and then beautify the richest facets of the note. This fuses with creamy vanilla bourbon premium infusion from Madagascar, which is both crafted for Giorgio Armani and sustainably sourced as part of a program with NGO Fanamby supported by the house, to protect the environment and support the local community. MY WAY INTENSE’s warm base creates a fragrance that acts like a talisman, a reassuring touch on any journey, and a reminder of the experiences encountered there.

