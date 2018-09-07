London Fashion Week will be completely fur free for the first time
Great news for animal lovers and high fashion fans.
This season, London has become the first main fashion week to eliminate real fur from the catwalks.
According to a survey carried out by the British Fashion Council, none of the designers showcasing their pieces intend to use fur.
PETA urged the British Fashion Council to make the move, saying: 'Nowadays, the majority of people wouldn’t be seen dead in fur.'
'Our poll of designers with a show or presentation at the February 2018 London Fashion Week revealed that 95 per cent – including Burberry and Mulberry – didn’t use fur in their autumn/winter 2018 collections.'
'Many top international designers – including Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Armani, and others – are 100 per cent fur-free.'
Fashion Weeks the world over have always had anti-fur protesters staking out the event spaces.
Perhaps the other major fashion weeks will now take heed?