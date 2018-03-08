HILAROUS! This fake Kylie lip kit got one MAJOR detail wrong

When you hear the name Kylie, what celebrity superstar springs to mind first?

Apparently it's a sign of which genertion you belong to if you thought Kylie Minogue or Kylie Jenner.

The 19-year-old makeup mogul (not the internationally renowned singer) is famous for her extensive Kylie Cosmetics range, which has spawned a whole black market of fake Kylie lip kits.

Apparently some cosmetics criminals don't do their research very well, as Dublin makeup artist Luke Hart shared on his page recently.

In a snap of some fake makeup from Indonesia, the boxes creators clearly have some major Kylie confusion, as they put a picture of Kylie Minogue on the front of a Kylie lip kit box.

The photo has since gone viral and has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and Instagram.

The hilarious mix up has been praised by some Kylie (Minogue) fans.

"Actually, that's the original Kylie," said one Cant Get You Out Of My Head fanatic.

Whatever your preferred Kylie, this makeup muddle is the funniest thing we've seen all week.