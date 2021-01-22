Lockdown B-Day: 10 easy and delicious birthday cake recipes

Having a lockdown birthday is never easy, but there is one thing that can make it slightly better — birthday cake!

If you’re a bit nervous about making a birthday cake for a family member, then don’t worry. We’ve created the ultimate list of some of our favourite recipes which would make delicious celebration cakes, and they’re all super simple to make.

This sumptuous homemade cake is such a crowd-pleaser and is sure to make any birthday feel extra special.

This delightfully light sponge is as traditional as it gets. We use strawberry jam and fresh cream to sandwich the two layers together, but you could use anything really, from lemon curd and Greek yoghurt or raspberry syrup and buttercream icing.

This cake is so, so easy to put together. The cake is lovely and light whereas the icing is rich and fudgy. It will last for 4 days in a fridge, but hopefully it won’t last one day!

This is such a fun cake for any ice cream lover you might have in your house, or any unicorn lover too for that matter…

This moist loaf cake is super light and full of flavour. Plus it would be a great recipe for those who are into the minimalistic look when it comes to cake decorating.

This gluten-free cake is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while staying away from flour. The polenta and almonds give the cake a crumbly texture that beautifully offsets the tartness of the raspberries.

Sheet cakes are a really good idea if you’re a novice baker, as there’s no fussing about with multiple layers or making sure you can get it looking perfect on a cake stand.

So much more than your traditional lemon cake, this recipe is perfect for any grown-up birthday bashes you may be having (Covid-friendly ones of course).

A slice of this with a cup of coffee is absolutely gorgeous. This cake is so easy to make — if you’re going to bake a cake for someone as a present, then this is the one! We usually make a strong espresso from the coffee machine and use that for the cake and icing, but granules or coffee essence work perfectly too

Another sweet and moist sheet cake which the whole family will love. Plus, to personalise it you can use whatever sweets and chocolates you like as decoration. The more the merrier!