Lizzo gets emotional as idol Beyoncé pays tribute to her in concert

Lizzo has got a lot of love for Beyoncé!

The About Damn Time singer attended Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour performance in Warsaw last night, where she was taken aback by a tribute from the Crazy In Love hitmaker.

On her social media pages last night, Lizzo let her fans in on her reaction to Beyoncé’s surprise, by sharing a video with her 13.5M Instagram followers.

The video showcases the 35-year-old getting teary-eyed as she watches her idol pay homage to her fellow Black women in music.

@lizzo Thank you @Beyoncé ♬ original sound – lizzo

On the stage screen, Lizzo’s name popped up amongst a list of many iconic Black female musicians, including the likes of Nina Simone, Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé’s sister Solange Knowles. The heartwarming display was lit up as Beyoncé sang one of her most recent hits, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

In the caption of her video, Lizzo went on to express how much the inclusion of her name meant to her.

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies…” the Truth Hurts hitmaker wrote. 

Credit: Beyoncé Instagram

“I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is,” she continued. 

Lizzo concluded her post with a final message to her hero. “We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce,” she gushed.

Many of Lizzo’s fans have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her on her recognition.

Credit: Lizzo Instagram

“OMG!!! You are so humble and down to earth!! You deserve everything!!! Go Lizzo!” one follower replied.

“Oh gawd – I just cried FOR you,” another added.

“We want Lizzo feat Beyoncé,” a third fan hoped.

Now that is something that we would certainly love to hear!

