Lizzo breaks silence following harassment claims from dancers

Lizzo has broken her silence after being accused of creating a ‘hostile, abusive work environment’ for her dancers after they claim they were sexually harassed and weight-shamed when working for the singer.

Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. is being sued by three former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriquez.

The women say they were subjected to sexual, religious and racial harassment, as well as body shaming, discrimination, false imprisonment and assault, among other allegations.

After keeping quiet on social media since the complaint was filed against her earlier this week, the About Damn Time singer has released a statement to her 13.4M Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old said, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned”.

“My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed”.

She continued, “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional”.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans”.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team”.

The Good as Hell singer went on to say, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not”.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight”.

Lizzo closed off by adding, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work l’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time”.