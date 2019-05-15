‘Living the dream’: Love Island’s Jess and Dom are expecting a baby

Reality television star Jess Shears has just confirmed that she's expecting her first baby with former Love Island co-star and husband Dom Lever.

The couple appeared on the popular ITV show in 2017, and have just shared a lovely image of their sonogram alongside a snap of Jess' growing baby bump.

28-year-old Dom is also showing cradling his own tummy, in a show of support to the woman he married only last year.

Dom shared the image to his Instagram, captioning the snap, "Living the dream." His 25-year-old wife posted an identical image, writing, "The best is yet to come"

This will be the first baby for the couple, who got engaged just three months after the series ended after getting off to a bumpy beginning.

Jess was accused of cheating on Dom with fellow Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis after they both got evicted from the villa, but the scandal was later put behind them.

The pair got married in Greece last October in a small ceremony attended by only 22 guests.

The couple are also infamous for their staged wedding on Good Morning Britain back in February of 2018, but the live TV nuptials weren't legally binding.

Eight months later, they tied the knot officially and now there's a brand new family member on the way. We wish the newlyweds a warm congrats on the pregnancy, and can't wait for more baby bump photos.

Feature image: Instagram/@domlever