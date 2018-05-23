Live at the Marquee is back this summer, and the lineup is CLASS

Live at the Marquee is back this summer with a jam packed line up.

The Marquee will kick off on 7th June with Kodaline (special guest Stephanie Rainey) and over the coming weeks the following artists and comedians will take to the stage: Tommy Tiernan, a-ha, Don McLean, Bell X1, Gavin James, CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS, Picture This, 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Script, James Bay, Dara O’Briain, Christy Moore, Nathan Carter, Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, Kraftwerk 3-D and the season will finish with The Coronas who will play two dates on 13th and 14th July.

Here's the gorge lineup:

JUNE:

7 June: Kodaline with special guest Stephanie Rainey

9 June: Tommy Tiernan

12 June: a-ha

14 June: Don McLean

15 June: Bell X1

16 June: Gavin James

17 June: CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS

19 June: Picture This

20 June: Picture This

22 June: 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

23 June: 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

25 June: The Script

26 June: The Script

27 June: James Bay

29 June: Dara O’Briain

30 June: Christy Moore

JULY:

1 July: Nathan Carter

2 July: Jack Johnson

4 July: Alanis Morissette

11 July: Kraftwerk 3-D

13 July: The Coronas

14 July: The Coronas

Tickets for Live at the Marquee are available from:

All Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide