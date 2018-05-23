Live at the Marquee is back this summer, and the lineup is CLASS
Live at the Marquee is back this summer with a jam packed line up.
The Marquee will kick off on 7th June with Kodaline (special guest Stephanie Rainey) and over the coming weeks the following artists and comedians will take to the stage: Tommy Tiernan, a-ha, Don McLean, Bell X1, Gavin James, CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS, Picture This, 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Script, James Bay, Dara O’Briain, Christy Moore, Nathan Carter, Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, Kraftwerk 3-D and the season will finish with The Coronas who will play two dates on 13th and 14th July.
Here's the gorge lineup:
JUNE:
7 June: Kodaline with special guest Stephanie Rainey
9 June: Tommy Tiernan
12 June: a-ha
14 June: Don McLean
15 June: Bell X1
16 June: Gavin James
17 June: CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS
19 June: Picture This
20 June: Picture This
22 June: 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
23 June: 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
25 June: The Script
26 June: The Script
27 June: James Bay
29 June: Dara O’Briain
30 June: Christy Moore
JULY:
1 July: Nathan Carter
2 July: Jack Johnson
4 July: Alanis Morissette
11 July: Kraftwerk 3-D
13 July: The Coronas
14 July: The Coronas
Tickets for Live at the Marquee are available from:
All Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide