Littlewoods Spring Summer 2021 launch has lots of surprises for customers!

This season, Littlewoods Ireland wants to help celebrate the moments that matter. From fitness and tech to homewares and lifestyle, Littlewoods Ireland are there to help facilitate these moments. This year has taught us how important it is to celebrate the small moments throughout your day and appreciating what we have – Littlewoods Spring Summer collections and initiatives are all about reflecting that this year.

One of their amazing initiatives that they’ve started this summer is their collaboration with Re-fashion. The new partnership and customer take back sends women’s clothing to successful second-hand fashion specialist Re-Fashion to support making fashion more sustainable. This collaboration is a first for Re-Fashion in the Irish market, encouraging consumers to think circular and help end landfill clothing waste.

This partnership sees Re-Fashion collaborating with Littlewoods Ireland and The Care Trust to reduce the amount of good quality and wearable clothes ending up in landfill by encouraging as many customers as possible to give their unwanted clothes a second life.

The process is simple:

1. Order a donation bag from Littlewoods Ireland.

2. Fill it with your pre-loved clothes.

3. Drop it off free of charge at any of over 1000 Parcel Connect stores.

As well as encouraging its customers to declutter and donate, this initiative will benefit charity. All proceeds from the sale of the clothing will go to The Care Trust and its beneficiary charities, CRC, Rehab Group and the Mater University Hospital to care for children and adults living with disabilities and serious illnesses and sustainability projects.

Sustainable period products are also a major feature in the Littlewoods Spring Summer collections. They know that period products must be accessible to everyone and are now carrying a range of reusable period products. Every year, menstrual products result in approx. 200,000 tonnes of non-recycled waste and there are a great range of alternative, more sustainable products. The Intimina Lily Cup and DORINA Eco Moon Nighttime Period Pants are available at Littlewoods Ireland now.

And as well as all the fantastic steps taken towards increased sustainability, Littlewoods have seriously upped their fashion games with lots of new ranges in store for the summer months! They’ve been working hard over the past number of months to keep newness coming, and are delighted to carry New Look, Yours Clothing and Never Fully Dressed.

Littlewoods Ireland now also stock sizes 4 to a size 40, with petite and tall ranges too – inclusivity that we love to see. There are also many exciting celebrity brands such as the Michelle Keegan range, as well as the Stacey Solomon and Jaq Jossa collections from In The Style – so chic.

Beauty is a big focus for Littlewoods Ireland this summer, as well as for all of us. Now that we’re finally getting out there a little more, we have to re-learn our beauty and makeup routines, taking time out for ourselves to feel beautiful. Littlewoods stock brands such as Emma Hardie, Murad, L’Occataine and Elemis, as well as a huge focus on Irish brands, such as The Handmade Soap Company, Bare by Vogue and Cocoa Brown to name a few, to help us out on our beauty journey this summer.

We’re all also so excited to be able to have people over again soon, when our houses have been so quiet for so long. It’s time to get them as spruced up as possible and ready for entertaining with Littlewoods Ireland’s home category. It took on a life of its own this year showing double-digit growth! With everything from paint to outdoor furniture, soft furnishings to cooking appliances, Littlewoods Ireland are truly the one-stop-shop for your home. With brands such as Swoon, Nespresso, Jospeh Joseph, Beko and Orla Kiely, your home will be ready to welcome guests with open arms this summer!

For all this and more, check out Littlewoods.ie!