Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is now a mum as she welcomes baby #1

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards now has a little one of her own as she welcomes the birth of her first child with her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

28-year-old Perrie shared the exciting news today with her 12.6M Instagram followers as she posted an adorable photo of her little bundle of joy.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," the Shout To My Ex singer announced in the caption alongside two sweet black and white photos showing glimpses of her new bundle of joy.

Preferring to stay in her private little baby bubble, Perrie has yet to share any more details about her little one, including their name and gender

The songstress first announced that she was pregnant this past March by sharing a gorgeous black and white photo of her small growing bump.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You [Earth emoji, heart emoji]. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” Perrie lovingly wrote alongside another sweet snap of herself and Alex, both of them grinning at the camera.

Since then Perrie has stayed fairly quiet about her pregnancy journey. However, all of this changed towards mid-August when the mum-to-be shared a series of stunning snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot where she looked absolutely radiant!

“Words cannot describe how I’m feeling on the inside,” Perrie wrote in the caption, adding, “I could quite literally burst with joy”.

In the photos we see the mum-to-be cradling her growing bump in a variety of settings — standing naked in a meadow, submerged in water, and being draped in satin — all the while she’s illuminated by that stunning pregnancy glow.

In another set of dramatic photos, Perrie is standing in the nude, smeared from head to toe in dazzling gold, resembling a true pregnant goddess.

Huge congratulations to both Perrie and Alex on the birth of their tiny tot and this exciting next chapter.