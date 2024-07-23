Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts appeal as niece goes missing

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a worrying appeal to help find her missing niece.

The Little Mix singer has confirmed that her 13-year-old niece, Faith Sommers, is missing from her home in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Faith, who is the daughter of Leigh-Anne’s half-sister Sian-Louise, was last seen yesterday afternoon (July 22).

Leigh-Anne took to social media last night to share the urgent appeal to find her teenage niece. On her Instagram stories, the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker included two photos of Faith. One of the snaps showcases the outfit in which Faith was last seen.

“My Niece Faith is missing. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings with a Jordan backpack in High Wycombe town centre,” Leigh-Anne explained in her caption.

“Please share, we are extremely worried, she has no phone or money. Police have been informed but are yet to find her,” the 32-year-old continued.

Leigh-Anne – who is a mum herself to two-year-old twin daughters – concluded her message by urging those who have “any information” to contact the police.

The post has since been shared far and wide, with Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmates, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, also re-posting on their respective Instagram accounts.

The Black Project, an arts and culture group that has previously partnered with Leigh-Anne’s charity The Black Fund, also went on to share the post with further details.

“She has no phone with her, and no money either, so it’s not clear if or how she’d have left the High Wycombe area, but with no way of contacting her, her family are incredibly worried,” The Black Project team stated.

“Wherever you are, please share this – particularly if you are in the Buckinghamshire/London/Bedfordshire area,” they added.