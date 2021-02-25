Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson says she “mentally bullied” herself everyday

The former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has opened up about her previous self-image problems and lack of body confidence in a very candid Instagram post.

The 29-year-old singer, who left the girl group Little Mix for good back in December, took to social media on Wednesday evening to talk about those destructive years when she was so unhappy with the way she looked.

“I just saw this picture pop up on my feed and it made me feel so sad,” Jesy wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself in the gym, showing off her toned figure.

“On the day this picture was taken, I remember going to the gym with my manager and I stood in the mirror and I said, ‘god I’m so fat I just want my legs to be like this’ and I pulled my skin around to try and create a thigh gap because I genuinely believed that being skinny would make me happier,” she confessed.

“And even when I got to a size 8 from starving myself, I still wasn’t happy. I mentally bullied myself everyday to try to please other people.”

“It’s taken me 10 years to realise that I’m the only person I need to please. As humans we find it so easy to pay other people compliments but yet we find it so hard to be kind to ourselves because it’s so much easier to pick ourselves apart than to find the things we love about ourselves,” she added.

“So if you’re someone who is feeling like I was, please don’t waste years of your life seeking approval from others, seek approval from yourself. Be your number one fan.”

“You are the one in control of your happiness and you are the only one of you in this world and that’s pretty f**king powerful!” Jesy lovingly concluded.

Jesy’s Instagram has since been flooded with comments of praise and vulnerability, with over 800K people ‘liking’ her post.