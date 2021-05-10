Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are on the way for Little Mix star Perrie Edwards who is expecting her first baby with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie announced the exciting news today on Instagram by sharing a gorgeous black and white photo of her growing bump.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You [Earth emoji, heart emoji]. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” Perrie lovingly wrote alongside another sweet snap of herself and Alex, both of them grinning at the camera.

This wonderful news comes mere days after Perrie’s band-mate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced to the world that she was expecting her first child with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray. Now there are going to be two Little Mix babas on the way!

Perrie’s announcement post was of course met with a chorus of comments wishing the happy couple congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Beaming for you both [Heart emoji] I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x” fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirwall gushed in the comments.

Meanwhile, mum-to-be Leigh-Anne sweetly wrote, “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Huge congratulations to the soon-to-be parents — we can’t wait to meet your new little bundle of joy!