Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for the Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock who is expecting her first child with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne announced the exciting news today on Instagram, by sharing a series of gorgeous bump photos. “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true…” the mum-to-be wrote in the caption, adding, “We can't wait to meet you.”

In the stunning pregnancy snaps, the 29-year-old singer is wearing a beautiful emerald green two-piece gown, which perfectly shows off her growing bump. In the second photo, dad-to-be Andre is shirtless, standing behind Leigh-Anne, while he lovingly cradles her belly.

Leigh-Anne’s announcement post was of course flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Fellow X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke excitedly commented, “Omggggbabe !!!! Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! so happy for you!” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“My baby sister is going to be a mummy [cry-face emoji] can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis!” Leigh-Anne’s older sister, who also happens to be expecting, sweetly wrote, adding, “@sian_sommers8421 is going to be one busy Aunty.”

Meanwhile, Love Island star and new mum Dani Dyer gushed, “Omg !!!!!! Congratulations so so excited for you,” followed by three heart emojis.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016 and got engaged last year, on their four year anniversary on May 28, 2020. Now, one year later the two have announced that they’re about to be parents! Leigh-Anne will also be the first member of UK pop group Little Mix to have a baby.

Congratulations Leigh-Anne and Andre — what an exciting new adventure!