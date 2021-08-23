Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is now a mum to twins! The singer has welcomed the birth of not one, but two babies with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne announced the wonderful news on social media, sharing an adorable black and white photo of her babies' adorable little feet.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two..," the new mum excitedly announced in the caption, adding, "Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21."

Leigh-Anne is the first member of Little Mix to become a mum, only days before band-mate Perrie Edwards joined the club and welcomed the birth of her first child this past weekend.

Taking to the comment section, Leigh-Anne’s friends and fellow bandmates were sure to wish her congratulations.

"Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!" new mum Perrie sweetly wrote.

"Double the blessings," exclaimed presenter and mum-of-three Rochelle Humes.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016 and got engaged last year, on their four year anniversary on May 28, 2020.

Announcing the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together this past March, Leigh-Anne shared a stunning photo from her pregnancy photo shoot, her growing bump clearly in view.

“We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true… we can't wait to meet you,” the mum-to-be lovingly wrote in the caption.

Since then 29-year-old Leigh-Anne has been sharing beautiful bump-updates with her 7.2M Instagram followers, taking them on this pregnancy journey with her.

Just a few weeks ago on August 15 the Black Magic singer shared a series of gorgeous nude photos of herself as her due date approached, looking absolutely radiant. Captioning the snaps, Leigh-Anne sweetly wrote, “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.”

Huge congratulations to both Leigh-Anne and Andre on their beautiful babies and this exciting new chapter in their lives!