Little Mix speak out against Love Island’s lack of body diversity

Love Island fans and psychological experts alike have been speaking out against the lack of body diversity presented on the show.

Fans were originally irritated by the small range of body types features in the first batch of contestants, but were even more incensed after 12 new contestants were introduced – none of which challenged the Love Island body norm.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the band's Twitter feed to express her disappointment with the show's lack of commitment to body differentiation.

How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! #disappointed #diversity x Leigh — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 28, 2018

The singer went so far as to say she wouldn't be watching the show any longer.

With Little Mix's Twitter page boasting almost 12 million followers, we're sure of their fans are soon to follow Leigh-Anne's example.

Little Mix have always strongly promoted a body positive message – rallying around band member Jesy Nelson after she was cruelly shamed for her curvier figure.

All bodies are good bodies, so maybe Love Island will take note.