Little Mix announce TWO support acts for sold-out Dublin shows

Little Mix have announced not one but TWO of their support acts for the highly-anticipated UK and Ireland tour; Mae Muller and New Rules.

The Bounce Back girlband will take to the stage at Dublin's 3Arena on October 8, 10 and 11 for three big shows, and we cannot WAIT for the female empowerment that's about to go off.

Mae Muller & New Rules will take to the stage before Little Mix in what promises to be an epic show. New Rules confirmed the news to their Instagram followers today.

Writing on their social media accounts, New Rules wrote; "Can’t really believe this but we’re gonna be joining Little Mix on tour in the UK and Ireland. So excited to be a part of this!"

Mae Muller also wrote on Twitter; "YOUR GIRL IS SUPPORTING LITTLE MIX ON THEIR UK TOUR! What is life?

"So excited and I am so grateful and I can’t wait to see you! 32 shows!" she told her fans. The talented rising singer is one of 2019's artists to watch since releasing her brand new single; Anti-Climax.

New Rules includes an Irish member, Ryan Meaney, who will representing the tricolour at the 3Arena when the band perform their biggest single Mountains.